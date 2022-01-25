Butcher Block Quality Meats to host grand opening celebration

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Butcher Block Quality Meats will host a grand opening celebration on Saturday, Jan. 29th.

The event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. will feature barbecue, music, featured local brands, Ben & Jerry's ice cream, giveaways, and other prizes.

The business is located at 10618 Hageman Drive, Suite A-1 in the Orchards Shopping Center is open now.

Butcher Block is a locally owned and operated business that has full service meat counter. The retail section carries items from Pyrenees bread, Top of the Morn Farms, Brother Rays salsa, Wholy-Chip! cookies, and Kickin Ash BBQ sauce among other brands.

The business also stocks sauces, jelly, dips, freshly made salsa, and seasoning as well as grills and barbecue accessories.