Kern County Public Health proposes cuts to medical services affecting thousands

Kern County Public Health has posted a notice about proposed reductions in health services that could impact more than 6,000 patients across various medical facilities in the county.

The department placed a notice outside their doors informing the public about an upcoming Beilenson Hearing to address these proposed cuts. A Beilenson Hearing is a public hearing required by Section 1442.5 of the California Health and Safety Code that calls for public input when proposing health service reductions.

According to Kern County Public Health, the proposed service cuts will save the county $3.58 million but will affect thousands of patients who rely on these services.

Some of the facilities that would be impacted include Public Health's mobile clinics, the Shafter office, and the main public health office on Mount Vernon Avenue.

Services expected to see reductions include STD and pregnancy testing, immunizations, and tuberculosis assessments.

While the impact on patients is clear, it remains unknown whether these cuts will also affect public health employees.

When I reached out to Kern County Public Health for clarification, they said they won't be available for comment until after the hearing on July 29.

Per California Health and Safety Code, counties must provide notice at least 14 days before such public hearings. The Beilenson Hearing is scheduled for July 29.

