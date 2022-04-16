Watch
MoneyBusiness

Actions

California growth continues in March despite labor shortage

California Jobs
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
A "Now Hiring" sign is displayed at a McDonald's in Rancho Cordova, Calif., Friday, April 8, 2022. California employers added more than 60,000 new jobs in March according to the California Employment Development Department. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
California Jobs
Posted at 5:40 PM, Apr 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-15 20:40:26-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California employers added 60,200 jobs in March.

New numbers released Friday show the number of unemployed people in the nation's most populous state dipped below 1 million for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Despite the strong job growth, experts say a labor shortage is making it difficult for businesses to keep up with strong consumer demand.

California's labor force is made up of people who either have a job or are looking for work.

The labor force has grown in the past year.

But it is still nearly 400,000 people fewer than it was before the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Enter to Win Tickets to See Pitbull and Sean Paul

Enter to Win Tickets to See Pitbull and Sean Paul