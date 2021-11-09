Watch
Carl's Jr. testing out candied bacon items in Bakersfield, two other markets

Courtesy of Carl's Jr./Hardee's
Bakersfield is one of the test markets for the Carl's Jr.'s menu with candied bacon. The three items are the candied bacon angus thickburger, candied bacon biscuit with fried egg, and candied bacon snack pack.
Posted at 10:09 AM, Nov 09, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — "Mmmm, bacon." If you follow the food philosopher Homer Simpson, or just really like bacon, Carl's Jr. and Hardee's is serving up new treats in a handful of test markets.

Bakersfield is one of the test markets for the Carl's Jr.'s menu with candied bacon. The three items are a candied bacon angus thickburger, a candied bacon biscuit with fried egg, and a candied bacon snack pack.

The bacon is described as applewood-smoked candied bacon that's made in-house, coated with caramelized brown sugar and pepper. It's a spin on classic sweet bacon for the holidays.

Here's a description of each menu item.

For breakfast, candied bacon biscuit with fried egg: a buttermilk biscuit topped with candied bacon (see above description), American cheese and a freshly cracked fried egg.

Candied bacon angus thickburger: A 1/3 lb. 100% Angus beef patty charbroiled over an open flame, then topped with four strips of crispy candied bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mild garlic mayo served on a toasted potato bun.

Candied bacon snack pack: A portable pack of candied bacon for on-the-go snacking.

Other test markets include Champaign-Springfield, Illinois, and Dothan, Alabama.

