Carl's Jr. testing out candied bacon items in Bakersfield, two other markets

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — "Mmmm, bacon." If you follow the food philosopher Homer Simpson, or just really like bacon, Carl's Jr. and Hardee's is serving up new treats in a handful of test markets.

Bakersfield is one of the test markets for the Carl's Jr.'s menu with candied bacon. The three items are a candied bacon angus thickburger, a candied bacon biscuit with fried egg, and a candied bacon snack pack.

The bacon is described as applewood-smoked candied bacon that's made in-house, coated with caramelized brown sugar and pepper. It's a spin on classic sweet bacon for the holidays.

Here's a description of each menu item.

Courtesy of Carl's Jr./Hardee's Carl's Jr.'s candied bacon biscuit with fried egg.

For breakfast, candied bacon biscuit with fried egg: a buttermilk biscuit topped with candied bacon (see above description), American cheese and a freshly cracked fried egg.

Courtesy of Carl's Jr.'s/Hardee's Carl's Jr.'s candied bacon angus thickburger.

Candied bacon angus thickburger: A 1/3 lb. 100% Angus beef patty charbroiled over an open flame, then topped with four strips of crispy candied bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mild garlic mayo served on a toasted potato bun.

Courtesy of Carl's Jr./Hardee's Carl's Jr.'s candied bacon snack pack.

Candied bacon snack pack: A portable pack of candied bacon for on-the-go snacking.

Other test markets include Champaign-Springfield, Illinois, and Dothan, Alabama.