Certain Jergens moisturizer products recalled due to bacterium

The company that makes Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer is recalling certain lots of its 3 oz. and 10 oz. products due to a possible bacterium.
Posted at 12:37 PM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 15:37:55-04

(KERO) — The company that makes Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer is recalling certain lots of its 3 oz. and 10 oz. products due to a possible bacterium.

Some lots may contain Pluralibacter gergoviae, which typically poses little risk to healthy people but may be harmful to people with a weakened immune system.

Kao USA urges consumers to discontinue use of the recalled lotion as a precaution.

How to find if your product is recalled:

  • Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer, manufactured between October 1, 2021, and October 18.
  • The affected lot codes for the 3 oz. size (UPC 019100109971 for single bottles and 019100267114 for pack of 3) can be found on the back of the bottle printed in black ink and begin with the prefix "ZU": ZU712851, ZU712871, ZU712911, ZU722881, ZU712861, ZU712881, and ZU722851.
  • The affected lot codes for the 10 oz. size (UPC 019100109988) can be found on the bottom of the bottle printed in black ink and begin with the prefix "ZU": ZU722741, ZU722781, ZU732791, ZU732811, ZU722771, ZU732781, ZU732801, and ZU732821.
