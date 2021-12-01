Create your own gingerbread dive bar with a kit from Miller

(KERO) — Miller High Life is letting beer fans recreate their favorite dive bar with a gingerbread house kit. The kits are for those 21 and older.

This is a different spin on a holiday classic and there's definitely a fine attention to detail with this display.

Included in the kit are: a dive bar base, pre-made gingerbread panels infused with Miller High Life, icing packets, sugar cookie vintage wall art based on Miller High Life signage and neon, a tiny jukebox, an edible pool table with dim lighting complete with pretzel-stick pool cues, an outdoor pergola made from bar snacks to host your own cornhole tourney, and maple syrup packets to recreate that distinct sticky floor.

Here's some of the features from the gingerbread dive bar kit:

Premium gingerbread walls infused with High Life

Miniaturized vintage Miller High Life wall art and neon signs made from sugar cookies

A tiny jukebox for your gingerbread people regulars

An edible pool table under dim working lights with pretzel-stick pool cues and candied pool balls

An outdoor pergola made from bar snacks and a candy cornhole area

You can even make the bar floor sticky with the maple syrup packets.

The kit will be available online for $50 starting Dec. 6th while supplies last.