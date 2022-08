BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Crumbl Cookies is preparing to open in Gosford Village on Aug. 12. The store is slated to open at 8 a.m.

Featuring a rotating lineup of cookies, Crumbl Cookies come in a distinctive pink box.

Crumbl Cookies Crumbl Cookies come in a distinctive pink box.

The chain's first store opened in Logan, Utah, in 2017 and has more than 300 bakeries in 36 states.

Crumbl Cookies is located at 5649 Gosford Road, Suite 200.