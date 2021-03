BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Downtown Bakersfield businesses will offer special deals as a part of the monthly "Second Saturday" event, happening March 13.

To learn more about which businesses are featured, and the deals they're offering, visit BakersfieldSecondSaturday.com.

Event coordinators say Second Saturday is meant to encourage the community to shop local and support local businesses that have been impacted by the pandemic.

Event hours vary based on each business.