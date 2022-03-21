Dollar General finding new ways to draw customers away from rival chain Dollar Tree

(KERO) — Rising prices have been the focus of consumers for months now but one discount store is taking it as an opportunity to beat out the competition. Dollar General is finding new ways to draw customers away from rival chain Dollar Tree.

Dollar General is highlighting its one-dollar prices in stores to push the perception that it's the place to save money amid high inflation. However, only about 20 percent of its merchandise is a dollar or less.

But recently, Dollar General has been putting more of its one-dollar items in prime positions in stores and adding signs highlighting those prices.

With most stores in rural areas, Dollar General targets low-income customers and sells food and household essentials. In some towns, it's the only store around and the company thinks high gas prices may persuade consumers to shop close to home.