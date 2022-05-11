Watch
Dunkin' testing out new drink boosters in California

Nick Ut/AP
FILE - Fans line up for the opening of a Dunkin' Donuts store in Santa Monica, Calif., on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2014.
Posted at 2:04 PM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 17:04:14-04

(KERO) — Starting Wednesday and running through June 11th, Dunkin' is testing out drink boosters in California.

At the two Bakersfield stores and Tejon Ranch location (as well as other Dunkin' throughout California), customers can try Dunkin' Boosters in their drinks.

The added boosts include an antioxidant booster for immune support; a prebiotic booster for digestive wellness; and an extra charged booster for 20% more caffeine from green coffee extract.

The boosters are available for both iced and hot drinks but can't be added to frozen or hot chocolate beverages. It's also limited to one boost per drink.

