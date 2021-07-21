Dutch Bros. on California Ave closed due to COVID exposure

BAKERSFIELD, Calif — The Dutch Bros. on California Ave closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, a representative of Dutch Bros. confirmed that an employee of their location at 3302 California Avenue tested positive for COVID-19 and was advised to self-isolate.

"The health and wellbeing of our customers and employees is always our top priority. After learning of the positive case and aligning with health experts on best practices, closure wasn’t recommended; however, we chose to close and deep clean the location as an extra precaution."

The company went on to say that they have taken extra precautions to protect employees and customers including increased hand-washing, sanitizing and eliminating some physical interactions with customers.

Dutch Bros. did not give a timetable for the location to reopen.