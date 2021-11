BAKERSFIELD, calif. (KERO) — Dutch Bros Coffee is set to open a new location in Bakersfield at 2915 Panama Lane.

“As we continue to grow in Bakersfield, so does our love for this city,” said Troy Ericson, local operator of Dutch Bros Bakersfield. “We love being part of this community and can’t wait to see everyone at our newest shop.”

The drive-thru coffee company started in Grants Pass, Ore., in 1992 and has more than 500 locations in 11 states.