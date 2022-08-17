Dutch Bros unveils Blended Orangesicle Rebel

(KERO) — If you're looking for an orange-vanilla drink with an extra kick, Dutch Bros has you covered with its new Blended Orangesicle Rebel.

The new offering, available for two weeks, combines the company's energy drink Rebel with orange and vanilla in a classic summer flavor.

“It’s not time to say goodbye to summer just yet,” said Mary Beugelsdijk, senior product manager at Dutch Bros. “The Blended Orangesicle Rebel is the ultimate summer drink that has a nostalgic kick making you feel like a kid again. Enjoy the sweet summertime while you can with a Dutch Bros in hand!”