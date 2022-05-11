Watch
Elon Musk, an erratic visionary, revels in contradiction

Britta Pedersen/AP
FILE - SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award, in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Many people are puzzled on what a Elon Musk takeover of Twitter would mean for the company and even whether he’ll go through with the deal.  If the 50-year-old Musk’s gambit has made anything clear it’s that he thrives on contradiction. (Britta Pedersen/Pool via AP, File)
Posted at 10:39 AM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 13:39:59-04

(AP) — Many people are puzzling what a Elon Musk takeover of Twitter would mean for the company and even whether he’ll go through with the deal.

If the 50-year-old Musk’s gambit has made anything clear it’s that he thrives on contradiction.

Musk boasts that he’s acquiring Twitter to defend freedom of speech. But he has long used the platform to attack those who disagree with him.

He’s a brilliant visionary, widely admired for reimagining what a car can be, not to mention his ventures in rocket travel and solar energy.

But his apparent joy in trashing the conventions of corporate behavior have alienated some analysts, regulators and employees.

