February sees increase in job creation with over 700,000 new positions

(KERO) — While inflation is an important topic there are some other developments in the economy. Like a huge rise in job creation.

The pandemic hit many businesses hard but the job market is seemingly on the rebound. Over 400,000 jobs were created at the beginning of this year and by February that number jumped to nearly 700,000.

Some economic experts believe the falling COVID cases have a lot to do with businesses starting to hire again.

“We have a very strong economy right now and we still have low-interest rates for probably not too much longer, but we still have very low-interest rates, so I think that the strong economy, the availability of money, the low-interest rates; that is a very favorable environment to start a business,” said economics professor Christina Huber.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, more people are returning to work in person instead of staying remote. The number of employees telecommuting dropped by 2 percent in just one month.