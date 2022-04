(KERO) — The medical field is on-the-mend. The healthcare workforce is slowly returning back to pre-pandemic levels. That's according to a study in the journal JAMA Health Forum.

Researchers compared turnover rates from 2020 and 2021.

They found that rates peaked in the first part of the pandemic, but have since recovered.

About 1.5 million workers lost their jobs during the early stages of the pandemic.

Researchers say workers with young kids were impacted the most.