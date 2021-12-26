It's game over for Tesla's video gaming feature

(KERO) — Tesla has pulled the plug on a feature that allows drivers to play video games while their car is moving. It comes after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation into "passenger-play."

The game, which was available on the car's touchscreen, was intended to be played by a passenger. But federal safety regulators said nothing prevented the driver from playing the game while using autopilot.

The NHTSA said Tesla is now locking the feature when the car is in motion.

Investigators are still looking at 11 accidents involving Tesla's autopilot and self-driving features. Seventeen people were injured and one person died in those accidents.

Tesla has cautioned drivers to stay alert with their hands on the wheel when using the self-driving features.