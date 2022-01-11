Watch
MoneyBusiness

Actions

Judge says FTC's antitrust case against Facebook can proceed

items.[0].image.alt
Tony Avelar/AP
FILE - Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on, Oct. 28, 2021. A federal judge has ruled, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, that the Federal Trade Commission’s revised antitrust suit against Meta, formerly known as Facebook, can proceed, shutting down the social media company’s request for a dismissal.
Facebook-Meta-FTC
Posted at 2:27 PM, Jan 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-11 17:27:33-05

(AP) — A federal judge has ruled that the Federal Trade Commission's revised antitrust suit against Meta, formerly known as Facebook, can proceed, shutting down the social media company's request for a dismissal.

In a revised complaint filed last August, the FTC argued that the company pursued “buy or bury” strategy to suppress competition. This is the FTC’s second antitrust run at the company.

A federal judge in June dismissed antitrust lawsuits brought against Facebook by the agency and a broad coalition of state attorneys general that were among multiplying efforts by federal and state regulators to rein in tech titans’ market power.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate Today!

Donate Today!