KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County's unemployment rate fell to 7.4% in November, according to the California's Employment Development Department.

The rate is lower than the 8.3% recorded in October. Overall, the county added 12,400 jobs from November of 2020, according to the EDD.

The trade, transportation and utilities industries saw the biggest gain in employment figures with 900 jobs add, while the leisure and hospitality industries saw the biggest losses with a decrease of 1,200 jobs, according to the EDD.

Government also added 800 jobs in November, according to the EDD.