LinkedIn plans to shut down web service in China

Eric Risberg/AP
FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016, file photo, the LinkedIn logo is displayed during a product announcement in San Francisco. Microsoft says it is shutting down its LinkedIn service in China later this year following tighter government censorship rules. The company said in a blog post Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, it has faced “a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China.” (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
Posted at 2:18 PM, Oct 14, 2021
Microsoft, which owns LinkedIn, plans to shut down the job-connecting site in China later this year.

In a blog post, Mohak Shroff, senior vice president of engineering for LinkedIn, said the website "is facing a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China."

According to the Wall Street Journal, China's internet regulator told LinkedIn in March that it had 30 days to better regulate its content to be in compliance with local law.

The company plans on launching a new version of its website called InJobs. It will not feature a social feed or the ability to share posts or articles.

"Our new strategy for China is to put our focus on helping China-based professionals find jobs in China and Chinese companies find quality candidates," Shroff said.

LinkedIn launched in China in 2014 and reportedly drew more than 50 million years in seven years.

