Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodDelano / McFarland

Actions

Delano Police helping with reported officer-involved shooting in Porterville

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to avoid the area of Newcomb and Grand in Porterville after someone shot at deputies serving an eviction notice on Thursday morning
Crime Scene
WRTV photo.
Crime Scene
Posted
and last updated

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Someone shot at Tulare County Sheriff's Office deputies while they were serving an eviction notice in Porterville on Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened around 10:20 a.m. in the area of Newcomb and Grand.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area at this time.

Delano Police are assisting with the shooting threat.

There is no information on injuries at this time.

This is a developing story.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

04/09/2026

Partly Cloudy

84° / 57°

9%

Friday

04/10/2026

Partly Cloudy

79° / 56°

15%

Saturday

04/11/2026

Partly Cloudy

77° / 53°

15%

Sunday

04/12/2026

Showers

66° / 49°

64%

Monday

04/13/2026

AM Showers

66° / 48°

34%

Tuesday

04/14/2026

Mostly Sunny

73° / 49°

4%

Wednesday

04/15/2026

Mostly Sunny

77° / 53°

3%

Thursday

04/16/2026

Partly Cloudy

77° / 53°

3%