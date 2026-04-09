Delano Police helping with reported officer-involved shooting in Porterville

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Someone shot at Tulare County Sheriff's Office deputies while they were serving an eviction notice in Porterville on Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened around 10:20 a.m. in the area of Newcomb and Grand.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area at this time.

Delano Police are assisting with the shooting threat.

There is no information on injuries at this time.

This is a developing story.

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