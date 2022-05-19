Watch
MoneyBusiness

Actions

Mexican Pizza returns to menu at Taco Bell

Taco Bell Mexican Pizza
Taco Bell/Yum Brands
Mexican Pizza returns to Taco Bell's menu.
Taco Bell Mexican Pizza
Posted at 8:00 AM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 11:00:35-04

(KERO) — The day Taco Bell fans having been waiting for has arrived: the return of the beloved Mexican Pizza.

The menu item consists of two crispy flour shells with layers of beans, pizza sauce, seasoned beef, tomatoes, and a melted three-cheese blend.

The company says its Mexican Pizza is here to stay and there's also a vegetarian option as well.

It's available a la carte or as part of two combos. If you're looking to have it delivered, its only available through DoorDash during the first week (May 19th through May 26th) before being available on other delivery sites.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Older Americans

Submit a Photo and They Could Be Featured On-Air!