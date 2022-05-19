Mexican Pizza returns to menu at Taco Bell

(KERO) — The day Taco Bell fans having been waiting for has arrived: the return of the beloved Mexican Pizza.

The menu item consists of two crispy flour shells with layers of beans, pizza sauce, seasoned beef, tomatoes, and a melted three-cheese blend.

The company says its Mexican Pizza is here to stay and there's also a vegetarian option as well.

It's available a la carte or as part of two combos. If you're looking to have it delivered, its only available through DoorDash during the first week (May 19th through May 26th) before being available on other delivery sites.