Watch Now
MoneyBusiness

Actions

New Crumbl Cookies location opens in Bakersfield

Crumbl Cookies, Bakersfield
23ABC News
Crumbl Cookies at Gosford Village in Bakersfield, Calif.
Crumbl Cookies, Bakersfield
Crumbl Cookies, Bakersfield
Crumbl Cookies, Bakersfield
Crumbl Cookies, Bakersfield
Crumbl Cookies, Bakersfield
Crumbl Cookies, Bakersfield
Posted at 5:04 PM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 20:04:10-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield is getting a whole lot sweeter. That's because the newest Crumbl Cookies location is open at the Gosford Village shopping mall in Southwest Bakersfield.

This is Bakersfield’s second store location. The other can be found in Southwest Bakersfield on Stockdale Highway next to the Park at Riverwalk.

And aside from satisfying your sweet tooth the store is also providing 79 career opportunities to Bakersfield locals.

The location will be open until midnight on Friday. So stop by and grab a cookie... or four!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Ready-set Back 2 School

Free Backpacks