New Crumbl Cookies location opens in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield is getting a whole lot sweeter. That's because the newest Crumbl Cookies location is open at the Gosford Village shopping mall in Southwest Bakersfield.

This is Bakersfield’s second store location. The other can be found in Southwest Bakersfield on Stockdale Highway next to the Park at Riverwalk.

And aside from satisfying your sweet tooth the store is also providing 79 career opportunities to Bakersfield locals.

The location will be open until midnight on Friday. So stop by and grab a cookie... or four!