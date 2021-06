BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A new Sephora location is on track to open at the Shops at Riverwalk in Southwest Bakersfield some time next month.

According to a spokesperson with the company, the new Sephora location is on track to open at The Shops at River Walk mid-July. The company's website lists the new location is expected to hold a grand opening July 9th.

The new Sephora will be located at the Shops at Riverwalk in Suite 100.