New Tacos la Villa opens in Shafter

SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — A popular local chain of fast-food restaurants continues to expand in Kern County. A new Tacos la Villa is taking over the former location of a Del Taco on 135 Central Valley Highway in Shafter.

There are already four Tacos la Villa locations in Bakersfield that have taken over former Del Taco drive-ins. Since 1993 Tacos la Villa has grown to include a total of 10 locations in Bakersfield and now the one in Shafter.

The brand came to be when a couple of dreamers, including Danny Nunez, brought tacos, burritos, tortas, and a lot more to the residents of Bakersfield.

Nunez shared how they have been able to grow and expand even during the pandemic.

"I mean, thankfully being a fast-food takeout that's helped us stay afloat and offering delivery services. And then obviously having drive-thru at most of our locations," said Nunez.

"It's tough because it's hard to stay in business, regardless of inflation, and in order to continue the journey we've kind of had to find ways to keep these volumes. So that was one thing that we adopted was mandatory drive-thrus to our newer locations, and enforce our delivery platforms."

Tacos la Villa is known for its famous Tuesdays, where its tacos are offered at 99 cents all day. Another popular item is their hot Cheetos burrito.