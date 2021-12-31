Nov's Soul Spot to re-open

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A soul food restaurant that opened in the heart of the pandemic in Bakersfield will be celebrating the new year by re-opening.

Leon Denweed and his cousin, Mercedes Palmer, have been running Nov's Soul Spot in the old Joseph's Italian Restaurant since they opened in October of last year. And like many businesses they've struggled to make a go of it.

Well, 2022 brings new hope and starting next week their popular soulful selections will be available Wednesday through Sunday for lunch and dinner, takeout and catering.

Slide in for some catfish, snapper and wings, or maybe a little shrimp and grits.