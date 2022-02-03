Watch
MoneyBusiness

Actions

Outlets at Tejon to offer free Valentine's Day bouquets

items.[0].image.alt
23ABC
Valentine's Day flowers are seen.
Valentine's Day flowers (FILE)
Posted at 6:37 AM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 09:37:01-05

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — The Outlets at Tejon will be giving out free Valentine's Day bouquets with a purchase of $50 or more on Saturday, Feb. 12th.

The giveaway, while supplies last, starts at 11 a.m.

Here's how you can get a free bouquet: Show a receipt of $50 or more from any of the Outlets' stores at the breezeway near the Coach store.

"Whether it is for that special someone or you simply want to treat yourself, we want to help make this Valentine's Day extra special for our shoppers," says Becca Bland, director of marketing at the Outlets at Tejon.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Harlem Globetrotters Ticket Sweepstakes

Enter to Win a Family Four Pack