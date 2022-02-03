Outlets at Tejon to offer free Valentine's Day bouquets

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — The Outlets at Tejon will be giving out free Valentine's Day bouquets with a purchase of $50 or more on Saturday, Feb. 12th.

The giveaway, while supplies last, starts at 11 a.m.

Here's how you can get a free bouquet: Show a receipt of $50 or more from any of the Outlets' stores at the breezeway near the Coach store.

"Whether it is for that special someone or you simply want to treat yourself, we want to help make this Valentine's Day extra special for our shoppers," says Becca Bland, director of marketing at the Outlets at Tejon.