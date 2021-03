BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It's the moment many Bakersfield residents have been waiting for, the grand return of a beloved family-owned restaurant, King Leo’s Pizza.

The restaurant's return to East Bakersfield has sparked excitement throughout Kern County. On Sunday, 23ABC first reported the pizzeria would be reopening before or around July 2021.

Now, for the first time in an exclusive interview, 23ABC's Lezla Gooden spoke with the owners Monday and she has more on this major comeback.