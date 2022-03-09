Products shrink as costs rise

(KERO) — Have you noticed? Less cereal in a box. slimmed-down paper towel rolls. It's called "shrinkflation."

Retail industry experts say we could see more consumer products start to shrink because of rising costs.

Record levels of inflation are costing companies more to produce everyday items.

To cover the costs companies can raise prices or charge customers the same price while offering less.

Many companies say they are frustrated with "shrinkflation" because it could impact the demand for their products.