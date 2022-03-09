Watch
MoneyBusiness

Actions

Products shrink as costs rise

It's called "shrinkflation"
Have you noticed? Less cereal in a box. slimmed-down paper towel rolls. It's called "shrinkflation."
Grocery Shopping (FILE)
Posted at 11:12 AM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 14:12:56-05

(KERO) — Have you noticed? Less cereal in a box. slimmed-down paper towel rolls. It's called "shrinkflation."

Retail industry experts say we could see more consumer products start to shrink because of rising costs.

Record levels of inflation are costing companies more to produce everyday items.

To cover the costs companies can raise prices or charge customers the same price while offering less.

Many companies say they are frustrated with "shrinkflation" because it could impact the demand for their products.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Senior Food Drive

Find Out How You Can Help!