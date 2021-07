BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Another place to buy your make-up is opening in Southwest Bakersfield. Sephora at the Parks at River Walk will be opening up Friday.

This will be the third location in Bakersfield. Both of the other stores are inside the Valley Plaza Mall.

Their hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. On Sunday they'll open at 10 a.m. and close an hour early.