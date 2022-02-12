‘Sequoia On the Go’ now available at three Sully’s Chevron locations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Sequoia Sandwich Company is teaming up with Sully’s to provide their food to two Bakersfield neighborhoods.

They’re offering Sequoia On the Go sandwiches, salads, and baked goods at three Sully’s Chevron locations: Olive Drive, Ming/Buena Vista, and Stockdale/Gosford.

“There’s nothing better than reporting that two local businesses are coming together to support and grow our community,” said Frank Sullivan, General Manager at Sully’s. “We’re excited to have a strong, local brand like Sequoia in our stations.”

“As we celebrate our 5-year anniversary of our downtown sister store, we’re excited to announce more availability of our quick, healthy, walk-in/take-out foods to our busy customers,” said Daniel Shaffer, co-owner of Sequoia Sandwich Company.

“The convenience has always been our mission, the past few years, even more so. We’re happy to now be serving Southwest and Northwest neighborhoods through our partnership with Sully’s.”

Sequoia On the Go was originally called QwikCafe until late last year when they rebranded due to an expansion. The café opened in March 2017.

Sully’s has been in Bakersfield since 2011.