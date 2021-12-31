Some stores closing earlier New Year's Eve; will be closed New Year's Day

(KERO) — If you need to take a trip to the store, make sure you check what time they're open because some are closing early for New Year's Eve.

If you're trying to get some bubbly in bulk, you'll have to get to Costco before 6 p.m. Friday. Sam's Club also closes at the same time.

If you need last minute party favors, Party City closes at 8 p.m.

Target will stay open until 9 p.m. and Walmart will stick to its regular hours.

Many stores will be closed New Year's Day, so make your run to the store now.