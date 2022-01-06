Taco Bell launches taco subscription service through their app

(KERO) — Have a craving for tacos? Well, you're in luck since Taco Bell launched a taco subscription service which allows people to get a taco a day for 30 days for $10 (prices may vary by location).

Whether the pass is worth it may depend on how often you stop at Taco Bell. A crunchy or soft taco costs about $1.49 at the restaurant.

The new Taco Lover's Pass, available through the chain's app, lets you choose one of seven of their tacos a day for 30 consecutive days. Choices include Taco Bell's crunchy taco, crunchy taco supreme, soft taco, soft taco supreme, spicy potato soft taco, Doritos locos tacos, and the Doritos locos tacos supreme.

“There’s no better way to kick off 2022, especially Taco Bell’s 60th anniversary year, than by inviting our fans to enjoy our most iconic tacos every day for 30 days, all while underscoring our commitment to digital innovation and value,” said Zipporah Allen, Chief Digital Officer at Taco Bell. “Tacos are in our DNA, and we’re thrilled to offer our most ordered menu item through the Taco Lover’s Pass. It’s a fun way to continue offering unique ways to reward our most loyal fans through our digital access points.”

The Taco Lover's Pass was tested in September in Tucson, Arizona.

To become a Taco Bell Rewards member, you can download the app and earn points when ordering online, within the app, at the kiosk or scanning order receipts.