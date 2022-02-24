Target customers can add a Starbucks order to their pick-up order

(KERO) — Good news for Target shoppers and Starbucks lovers. Target is sweetening up its curbside pickup offering.

Starting this fall it will begin testing an option for customers picking up items or making a return to add a Starbucks order without having to leave their car.

The retailer said the changes were prompted by more customers using the contact-less shopping option, which grew 60 percent in the last quarter.

Target said the top request from customers was to be able to add a Starbucks order to curbside pickups.

Target's decades-long licensing partnership with Starbucks lets it run branded coffee shops in its stores.

To use the new feature, shoppers planning a pickup or return can place a Starbucks order in the Target app and indicate when they're "on their way."

A Target worker will deliver the Starbucks order and target items to their car.

The option will be tested at select stores.