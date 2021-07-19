Tejon Indian Tribe announces companies that will design, build new Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Monday the Tejon Indian Tribe announced the companies that will design and build its new Hard Rock Hotel and Casino project.

"The PENTA Building Group was selected as the general contractor, Klai Juba Wald was selected as the architect of record and the Friedmutter Group Architecture & Interior Design Studios was selected as the design architect and interior designer," said a statement.

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tejon will be developed on a portion of a 306-acre parcel of land, located approximately 25 minutes south of Bakersfield, off Highway 99 near the 166 Mettler exit. The 306 acres will be taken into trust by the federal government for the benefit of the Tejon Tribe.

The Tejon Indian Tribe says 52 acres of the site will be devoted to the resort hotel and casino, while 22 adjacent acres will be designated for an RV park. The remainder of the property will be used for other tribal purposes including administrative offices, a health facility, housing and supporting infrastructure.

“The Tejon Indian Tribe is excited to announce that it has selected The PENTA Building Group as the general contractor for our project. Having built gaming and hospitality projects worth over $8 billion, PENTA has a proven track record of success in building high-quality resorts,” said Chairman Escobedo.

“We look forward to the positive benefits our project will bring to our tribal citizens and the Kern County community at large. Rest assured local subcontractors, suppliers, vendors, local building trades and organized labor will be part of the construction of our project,” Chairman Escobedo added.

The project is expected to create more than 1,000 construction jobs and over 2,000 permanent jobs once completed with additional jobs from the economic multiplier effect during construction and after opening.