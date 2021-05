BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield residents will be able to enjoy breakfast at Tina Marie's Cafe after a five-month closure.

Tina Marie's held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new location Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.

It took over the Noodle Bar's old building on 19th and Eye Streets after its original building burned in a fire in December. The new location is only temporary but there is no information on how long it'll be open on Eye Street.