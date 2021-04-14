Tina Marie's Cafe moving to old Chef's Choice Noodle Bar location

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Chef's Choice Noodle Bar has announced that Tina Marie's will take over their building once they move to their new location.

Tina Marie's building burned down after a series of fires that took place earlier this year.

Chef's Choice Noodle Bar will still be in their current location for the next three days, afterwards they'll be moving to the marketplace. They'll reopen again during the first week of May.

The Noodle Bar has been on the corner of 19th and Eye Street for the past ten years.