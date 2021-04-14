Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Tina Marie's Cafe moving to old Chef's Choice Noodle Bar location

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy of Chef's Choice Noodle Bar/Facebook
Chef's Choice Noodle Bar
Posted at 6:21 AM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 09:25:48-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Chef's Choice Noodle Bar has announced that Tina Marie's will take over their building once they move to their new location.

Tina Marie's building burned down after a series of fires that took place earlier this year.
Chef's Choice Noodle Bar will still be in their current location for the next three days, afterwards they'll be moving to the marketplace. They'll reopen again during the first week of May.

The Noodle Bar has been on the corner of 19th and Eye Street for the past ten years.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Christmas Parade

23ABC Senior Food Drive