Tony's Pizza opens at The Outlets at Tejon

The Outlets at Tejon
Tony's Pizza is the latest restaurant option for shoppers at The Outlets at Tejon.
Posted at 6:56 AM, Jan 18, 2022
TEJON RANCH, Calif. (KERO) — Tony's Pizza is the latest restaurant option for shoppers at The Outlets at Tejon.

The restaurant had a soft opening earlier this month and offers indoor and outdoor seating options. It's located between Bird Dog Arts and Express Factory Outlet at the outlets.

“This Kern County original will give California residents and travelers a taste of our local favorites,” said Becca Bland, director of marketing at the Outlets at Tejon, in a statement. “We are excited to offer additional food and drink options for our visitors to enhance their experience and support Kern County business.”

