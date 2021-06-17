U-Haul signs on Central Valley Autos to serve Bakersfield community

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — U-Haul Company of California announced it has signed on Bakersfield-based Central Valley Autos as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer.

U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer moving equipment since 1945. The company said with the COVID-19 outbreak creating challenging times for small businesses, more than 20,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are creating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership.

Central Valley Autos at 1300 S. Union Avenue will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.

Normal business hours are 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. You can reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (661) 379-6676 or visiting their website here.