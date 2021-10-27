United Airlines employees don't want to fly with unvaccinated co-workers

(KERO) — United Airlines said some of its vaccinated staff don't want to fly with unvaccinated coworkers. Those details emerged in court filings responding to lawsuits against its vaccine mandate policy.

Six United employees are suing after being put on leave for having a medical or religious exemption to the mandate.

The company asked the court to allow them to keep the unvaccinated workers on leave because it says some vaccinated pilots will not fly with unvaccinated staff. And flight attendants had similar objections.

The airline says it's spending about $1.4 million every two weeks to pay pilots who have requested a vaccine exemption, even though they're not flying.