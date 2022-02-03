Wendy's adding hot honey menu options

(KERO) — Wendy's announced it's adding some hot honey menu options starting Tuesday, Feb. 8th.

The fast food chain is coming out the hot honey duo: the hot honey chicken biscuit and the hot honey chicken sandwich.

The hot honey chicken biscuit is the first new addition to Wendy's breakfast menu since it launched in 2020. The hot honey chicken sandwich is part of the restaurant's Made to Crave menu.

And for those unsure about the sweet spicy options, Wendy's offers the hot honey dip cup to pair with nuggets and fries or sandwiches and burgers.

Here's the descriptions of the new items:

Hot honey chicken biscuit (MSRP: $3.19): Comprised of a savory, chicken fillet drizzled with Wendy’s new hot honey and served on a warm and fluffy buttermilk biscuit, you’ll be tempted to come back for more.

Hot honey chicken sandwich (MSRP: $5.99): Boasting a spicy chicken breast, melted Pepper Jack cheese, three strips of Applewood smoked bacon, crispy pickle chips, and topped with decadent hot honey on a toasted premium bun.