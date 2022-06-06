Wendy's adds strawberry Frosty for limited time

(KERO) — Wendy's Frosty lineup will have a new flavor for a limited time starting Monday: Strawberry.

According to Wendy's, a strawberry Frosty was the most requested fan item. The treat will have the same texture known to fans but with the sweet flavor of strawberries.

Wendy's Wendy's announced the return of the summer strawberry chicken salad. The seasonal menu item returns for the third time and features strawberries, Applewood smoked bacon, and grilled chicken on top of a bed of lettuce and spring mix.

The salad is topped with cheese, candied almonds, and sweet champagne vinaigrette.