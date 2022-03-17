Airborne gummies recalled over cap, seal injury hazard

(KERO) — Millions of bottles of Airborne gummies are being recalled due to an issue with their containers.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission posted the recall notice on its website yesterday.

It says the company behind Airborne has received 70 reports of the cap or seal popping off of bottles causing minor injuries.

One person reported an eye injury requiring medical attention.

Because of this, RB Health is pulling more than three million Airborne gummies bottles off the shelves.

The recall affects select 63 and 75 count bottles in blueberry pomegranate, orange and assorted fruit flavors.

The gummies were sold at several retailers and online from May 2020 through February 2022. There's a link on Schiff Vitamins website with more information on the recall.