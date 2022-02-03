Auto Club: Average gas prices going back up

(KERO) — The average price of gas is rising again in several areas, the Auto Club of Southern California said on Thursday.

Bakersfield prices went up one cent over the past week with an average of $4.58. That average is $1.26 higher than the same period in 2021 and eight cents off the record price set in late November. According to GasBuddy, the lowest price for gas in Bakersfield, as of Thursday at 2:30 p.m., was $3.81 at Fastrip on 34th Street.

According to the Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch, the cost is increasing due to new highs for oil prices, coupled with some refineries switching to “summer blend” gasoline production and distribution. The average price for regular gasoline in California is $4.66, which is two cents higher than last week and five cents below the record price of $4.71 reached in late November.

Nationally the average price is $3.41, which is six cents higher than a week ago.

In the Los Angeles-Long Beach area the average is $4.72 per gallon, which is five cents more than last week and equal to the record price set Nov. 27.

Orange County broke its all-time highest average gas price at $4.70 per gallon.

“Refineries began shipping out the more expensive ‘summer blend’ of gasoline to Southern California gas pipelines on Monday, while oil prices have climbed by more than 10 dollars a barrel in the past month due to world tensions and OPEC concerns,” said Auto Club spokesman Doug Shupe. “If the upward pressure for gas prices continues, we could see new record prices in all Southern California areas in the next couple of weeks. To save money at the pump, we remind drivers to combine errands for fewer trips, drive gently and don’t speed, and shop around for the lowest gas prices with tools such as the AAA Mobile app.”