Better Business Bureau: Pet scams on the rise

(KERO) — Pet scams are on the rise according to the Better Business Bureau. The BBB data says the schemes use fake websites and advertisements which look real to trick unsuspecting consumers.

Experts believe at least 80% of the sponsored advertising links that appear in an internet search for pets may be fraudulent. And, a Federal Trade Commission report notes a large number of complaints about this kind of scam involve victims told to wire money to Cameroon, a country in West Africa that borders Nigeria.

Studies also show many of the victims are in their late teens or 20s.

The Better Business Bureau shares these tips to consider before shopping for your next pet:

