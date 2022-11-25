Black Friday predicted to be busiest day of shopping weekend

Watch Now
According to the National Retail Federation, an estimated 166 million people are expected to shop from Black Friday through Cyber Monday. Black Friday is still supposed to be the busiest day of the weekend.
The National Retail Federation projecting a 3 percent increase this year compared to 2021 of shoppers heading to the store rather than buying online.

"People are still going to spend," said Glendale Galleria General Manager Steven Sayers. "They want to go out and enjoy Black Friday, enjoy the holidays, enjoy shopping with their families and having that real in-person experience."

Sayers says he is seeing a new shopping trend loved by millennials and gen z, which is buying online and picking up in-store.

