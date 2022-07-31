Watch Now
MoneyConsumer

Actions

Boeing 787 Dreamliner planes close to being able to soar the skies again

Boeing has faced production issues with the 787 for more than two years.
Posted at 11:14 AM, Jul 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-31 14:14:39-04

(KERO) — Boeing is a step closer to resume deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner planes. The company has faced production issues with the 787 for more than two years.

In September 2020, the U.S Federal Aviation Administration said it was investigating manufacturing flaws in some 787 jetliners.

But Friday, the FAA approved Boeing's new inspection and modification plan, according to Reuters.

However, that means deliveries could resume as soon as next month. Meanwhile, Boeing did not confirm the approval.

The FAA says it will only issue air-worthiness certificates until it is confident that Boeing's quality control and manufacturing processes consistently produce 787 planes meeting FAA design standards.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living

Places to Eat, Things to Do