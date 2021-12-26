Bunk beds recalled following the death of toddler

(KERO) — Nearly 40,000 bunk beds have been recalled due to potential entrapment and strangulation hazards.

Angel Line Beds with angled ladders have a safety issue that can create a gap between the ladder step and the frame.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued the recall after a two-year-old in Ohio got caught in the gap and died from strangulation.

According to the CPSC, "Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bunk beds, block children’s access to the bunk beds and contact Angel Line to receive a free repair kit with reinforcement brackets for the ladder. Consumers who paid for the bunk beds to be assembled when purchased will receive reimbursement for help with installing the repair kit if needed."

Consumers should stop using the beds immediately and contact Angel Line for a free repair kit.

Three models of Angel Line Bunk Beds are included in this recall:

The model number is printed on a label on the headboard/footboard of the upper bunk. The bunk beds were made in Vietnam and imported by Longwood Forest Products of Pennsville, New Jersey.

