Chicken wings and avocado prices down, wine and beer prices up for Super Bowl weekend

(KERO) — Whether it's to watch football, the halftime show, or commercials, Super Bowl Sunday has long been a reason to get together with friends and family and eating is always a big part of it.

According to Wells Fargo's Super Bowl Food Report, overall food inflation is up 11.8 percent since last year. However, there are a couple of party favorites that are seeing price declines.

The cost of chicken wings is down 22 percent compared to last year. Guacamole and chips can also be on the menu, with avocados down 20 percent. Proteins like sirloin steak and shrimp are also good buys this year.

The news isn't quite as good though when it comes to drinks, however. Wine is up 4 percent and spirits are up 2 percent. Meanwhile, beer is up 11 percent compared to last year.

Other ways to save include shopping around at different stores for the best prices and making your own fruit and veggie trays.

"You can buy the vegetables or your fruit trays that are already cut up," said Courtney Schmidt, Sector Manager at the Wells Fargo Agrifood Institute. "It's extremely convenient to do. But of course, you pay for that convenience."