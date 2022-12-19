Delivered package theft on the rise according to report

(KERO) — Porch pirates are cashing in according to a new report by Safewise, which estimates thieves stole about 260 million delivered packages this year, worth approximately $19.5 billion. That's well above the estimate of 210 million packages stolen made at the start of 2022.

Consumer watchdogs say part of the reason for the increase is that more people are returning to the office. Criminal justice experts say another reason for the rise is that stealing packages is a "very low risk and very low skill crime."

Meanwhile, experts say door cameras are not always a way to prevent package theft. They instead say that it's a good idea to sign up for text alerts or emails that let you know when packages are set to arrive and when they are delivered.